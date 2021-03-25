Tippecanoe County is on a list of Indiana counties under a high-wind warning from 11 p.m. today to 9 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS expects southwest winds ranging from 25 to 40 miles per hour, with some gusts potentially reaching 60 miles per hour.
Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines and cause “widespread power outages,” according to the NWS website. Travel will be difficult, especially for taller vehicles.
The NWS is advising people in affected areas to avoid forested areas and areas with trees and branches, remain in the lower levels of their homes during the storm, and avoid windows.
“Use caution if you must drive,” their website reads.
Duke Energy, which provides energy to the county, advises customers to ensure their emergency power source is working if they own one. The company's website also says to ensure electronic devices are charged and to make arrangements for pets.
Affected counties are as follows: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clinton, Decatur, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan,Owen, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tippecanoe and Tipton.