Greater Lafayette citizens will have the chance to return unused drugs and syringes on Saturday.
The Lafayette Police Department will host Drug Enforcement Agency's National Drug Take Back Day in the south lobby of Lafayette City Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to an LPD press release.
All prescription or counter drugs as well as any unused syringes or sharps will be accepted, the press release says. Police ask that people return drugs safely rather than flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash.