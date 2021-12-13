Michelle Wietbrock sat in the witness booth of the narrow Superior Court 5, blocked off by plexiglass. Judge Kirsten McVey, along with others, did all they could to stifle yawns as Wietbrock was questioned more than 30 minutes after the session was scheduled to end.
Wietbrock told Deputy Prosecutor Natasha Corbett that Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising asked her in March 2020 if she would be interested in being Teising's replacement. Wietbrook turned down the offer, she testified. The issue wasn't raised again until December 2020, when Weitbrook called Teising to say she would reconsider the offer, but Teising said she was no longer considering resigning, Wietbrock said.
She made Wietbrock aware of her decision not from her office or even home within the township, but from a campground in Panama City, Florida.
Teising was indicted by a grand jury on May 12 on 20 charges of felony theft totaling $21,346.20, a result of her allegedly failing to meet residency requirements from June 17, 2020, through March 26 of this year, depriving the county of her salary.
In March 2020, Teising began working remotely because of state restrictions on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She sold her house in June of that year and moved her belongings into a new house she shared with a friend on 132 Knox Drive in West Lafayette.
The attorney for Teising turned to those sitting in the courtroom on Monday morning and said, "You guys ready to be bored out of your gourd?"
Karen Celestino-Horseman was referring to the introduction of many documents into evidence that included records of campground rentals, Amazon purchases, bank receipts and other records purporting to show places where Teising was during various times in 2020.
Places and times will apparently play a big role in this trial. Corbett said in an opening statement, "There will likely be a lengthy discussion of the meaning of residency."
Indiana State Police Det. Ben Rector was assigned the Teising investigation last December, he testified. He gathered records that showed Teising sold her house on Princess Drive in West Lafayette, moved her things and changed her address on many documents to a Knox Drive home in West Lafayette, all in the summer of 2020.
Rector also testified Teising bought a travel trailer and pickup truck, registered to the Knox Drive address. Her bank account records showed purchases made in Anderson, Indiana, Minnesota, Colorado and Florida. Under questioning, Rector said, "It showed me she would not have been in this area for a significant portion of time."
State Police Detective Greg Edwards, who works in the electronic surveillance division, corroborated Rector's testimony. By collaborating with Teising's cell phone provider, Verizon, Edwards tracked every single time Teising's phone sent out a signal to a wireless tower between June 2020 and March 2021. Essentially, Edwards tracked the Teising's approximate location for every time she sent or received a phone call or text message.
Edwards, with the help of a lengthy and elaborate Powerpoint presentation, showed the court that Teising traveled at least twice a week between Anderson, Indianapolis, West Lafayette, Lafayette, Lebanon and Evansville, Indiana. But between Oct. 29 and Dec. 23, and again between Jan. 5 and March 2, Teising spent all of her time in Panama City. Her cell phone sent more signals to a tower near Panama City than anywhere else, making up 18% of all signals she sent between June and March, Edwards concluded.
Celestino-Horseman correctly assumed that because Teising's phone could only be tracked by it's own activity, some travel data could be missing if Teising's phone was turned off at certain times. Edwards conceded this possibility.
Celestino-Horseman suggested that perhaps the records indicated Teising was a "snowbird," who was visiting Florida just in the colder months.
But former Wabash Township Fire Chief Ed Ward testified that Teising had told him around February 2020 that she wanted to sell her house and "move to Florida ... that that's where she belonged, or something to that effect."
She had also mentioned moving to Florida in text messages to Ward entered into evidence, and introduced Wietbrock to Ward as someone meant to replace her as trustee.
Later in the year, Ward said he received an alert that Teising wanted to share her location with him, which he said he figured was accidental. But later, out of curiosity, he began to look for where she was: Anderson, Indiana, and in Florida.
"I felt like she wasn't telling the truth about where she was, or she didn't show up," Ward said. In a text on Oct. 29, 2020, she said she was leaving for Florida and "coming back around April if at all."
Wietbrock, however, told the court that Ward said Teising wanted him to have her location, so he would know where she was at all times. Ward, whose subpoena had already been released by the court at time, and was sitting in the back of the courtroom, simply shook his head.
Ward was fired as chief, by email, on Dec. 21, 2020. Teising apparently turned off the location sharing after a local media organization reported her absence from here the same month — tipped of by Ward.
The bench trial is scheduled to last through Wednesday morning