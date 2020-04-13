Residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities have been barred from outside visitors for nearly a month to combat the threat of the coronavirus, prompting changes to livelihoods and new methods of communicating with off-site family members.
University Place, a long-term care facility on Lindberg Road, separates its residents into independent or assisted living categories. Independent residents can leave the premises under normal circumstances, but many are choosing not to in observance of Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order.
“They are trying to do their very best to cope with the new normal,” said Dave Kinder, executive director of the facility.
The two groups live in separate buildings, cordoned off by locked doors and hallways, to prevent active residents from interacting with others who are more vulnerable. University Place has not had any positive coronavirus cases as of Sunday, according to the director.
Kinder said many of the social rituals residents grew accustomed to have been temporarily discontinued. Instead of congregate dining, food is now taken to individual rooms. Amenities, including a fitness center and beauty salon, have been closed. Most group activities have been canceled.
People living independently still exercise by walking the trails at the adjacent Celery Bog Nature Area, Kinder said. But others living with assistance “basically don’t go out for walks at all,” he said, and if they do, they’re confined to University Place’s sidewalks.
Linda Worley, a resident in the independent living section of University Place, was being visited Sunday by her son, Steve, daughter-in-law, Kristina Bross, and two grandchildren. The family took Worley an Easter basket and flowers for the holiday. When asked how she liked the facility, Worley said, “Not so much right now.”
“They can’t come inside,” she said, gesturing to her family standing 10 feet away. “No visitors.”
The family typically visits every Sunday to eat brunch with Worley. For a month, those visits have been replaced by video chats and the occasional balcony-side conversation, Worley standing outside as family members call up to her.
“It seems like six months,” Worley said about the sparse in-person visits.
She chose the facility for its spacious apartments and the amenities. In her four years living there, she’s become fond of the weekly visits from guest speakers or Purdue professors reenacting historical figures such as Amelia Earhart or Eleanor Roosevelt. But all of those events have been canceled, she said.
In lieu of the group brunch she was accustomed to eating with her family, Worley said residents had an Easter meal delivered to their rooms.
“It was a magnificent meal,” she said, “but it’s just me sitting there in my apartment eating it.”
Many residents she’s spoken to have complained about feeling similarly isolated. Often families are unable to adjust to the new circumstances and cannot see each other at all. Kinder said University Place’s staff have tried to provide residents with more opportunities for phone conversations or video chats.
“There’s a tremendous amount of Skyping that goes on in all of the areas,” Kinder said. “There have been family members who have come to the windows and just called them on the phone so they could see them while they were talking to them.”
Residents of Indiana Veterans’ Home in West Lafayette have relied on Zoom and other video-chat platforms, director of communications Emily Larimer said in an email. Families have sent personal video messages to lift spirits. The facility has an active presence on social media, soliciting “digital hugs” and sharing photos of members holding handmade signs.
“Sending a virtual hug. Loading…,” reads one of the signs resident Spike Lannen made, which was shared in a Facebook post on the facility’s account. The post had nearly 200 likes — or hug-equivalents — and comments streamed in expressing support.
The veterans’ home acted early to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among residents, Larimer said, as it has been preparing emergency protocols since early February. All long-term care facilities have been closed to outside visitors since early March at the direction of the federal government.
Kat, a nurse at the veterans’ home who refrained from giving her last name, said patients were initially frustrated at the sudden lack of freedom being imposed on them. Now that the coronavirus has dominated the news cycle for weeks, those with better cognitive health have grown to understand the situation’s seriousness.
A former Army medic who has spent 23 years in the health-care industry, she said she considered becoming a paramedic before opting for the safer environment of a nursing home. The pandemic has challenged that rationale.
“I’ve seen people die at the beginning of their life, so I can handle the end, when it’s natural,” Kat said. “So I didn’t feel like there would be any danger and then, surprise. God intervenes.”
Kat said she limits the amount of contact she has with her daughter and fiance at home to protect them and the nursing home’s residents.
“It’s scary. There’s no question that it’s scary,” she said. “It’s one of those situations where I know that I could be exposed to something before they were.”
The area’s nursing homes have recorded a “very small number” of positive test results, county health officer Jeremy Adler said in a Wednesday press conference. That’s a significant measure due to the increased vulnerability of elderly populations.
Local nursing homes screen nurses for high temperatures or symptoms of respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. Sick staff members are forced to remain home.
In the event elderly patients display COVID-19 symptoms, Adler said the Indiana State Department of Health sends a “strike team” to the nursing homes to conduct tests. This additional measure is taken to prevent older patients from enduring a trip to the hospital unless symptoms are severe.
At least two Greater Lafayette nursing homes have received testing visits from the state health department. Kinder confirmed that University Place had received no strike team visits so far.
Kinder said he travels from Frankfort, Indiana, to work at University Place each day, a commute that has become increasingly fraught as the crisis has intensified. Though the 65-year-old is himself a member of the high-risk population, he worries about spreading any illness to patients.
“I am worried enough about it that for the last month I have been: go to work, come home,” Kinder said. “That’s all I do. I don’t go out shopping.”
When one of Kinder’s two sons, a college student at Indiana University, returned home recently, he was sent to the basement for two weeks to avoid the chance he might contaminate his father.
In calls with other assisted-living facilities in the area, Kinder has noticed an air of anticipation. A potential surge in COVID-19 cases — predicted by Indiana public health officials to occur this week — has enhanced facility preparedness. But a growth rate resembling Marion County’s, which leads the state in cases with nearly 3,000 as of Sunday, could debilitate local clinics.
“If the surge comes here — and at this point in time, I have to believe that it will — my concerns are that there are going to be many more people that have the virus,” Kinder said. “And thus it’s going to be harder and harder to keep that virus out of the building.”
State Health Commissioner Kris Box announced the first outbreak in a central Indiana nursing home last week, which has now killed nearly two dozen patients. The state is increasing its focus on protecting high-risk patients as the likelihood of rapid spread increases.
“This is all very, very real to me,” Kinder said, alluding to his status as a high-risk person. “So I can go through every single emotion that my residents go through.”