Beams of afternoon light stream through a large picture window, illuminating an otherwise dimmed room. Several slender figures sit in armchairs and lounge on sofas.
The men and women talk about everything and anything: the weather, the price of a bus ticket, what they’re going to eat tonight. They look and sound like regular patients, taking a pit stop from their lives to sit in a waiting room on the north end of Lafayette.
But as they restlessly wait, they pick at open wounds that run up and down their arms, or cover their necks and faces. Some of them clutch backpacks full of free Narcan and needles. In their pockets, they carry bundles of tourniquets and cotton.
In their day-to-day lives, they might be known as only one thing: drug addicts. But at the Gateway to Hope Syringe Exchange Program, they’re patients and even friends.
A hidden threat has been driving these poor, homeless and drug-addicted citizens to seek completely anonymous treatment more frequently in recent months.
Known colloquially as "horse tranq," xylazine is a new drug that first hit Tippecanoe County in late May. In just the four months since it made a dramatic appearance on the streets and in the back alleys of Greater Lafayette, it has skyrocketed to a staple of drugs in the area.
Usually mixed with heroin and fentanyl, xylazine has begun appearing as an ingredient in increasingly more drugs in the county, with the Tippecanoe County Health Department positively identifying xylazine in more than 41% of all tested drugs in August.
“We have no idea what we’re getting into,” Dr. Gregory Loomis, the county’s health officer, said while sitting in the waiting room of Gateway to Hope. “Using drugs right now is like playing Russian roulette with five and a half chambers full of bullets.”
Loomis, who calls the drug "Fentanyl 2.0," began raising the alarm about xylazine as soon as the drug appeared in the county in May. Since then, the presence of xylazine in almost every kind of drug has only grown stronger.
Xylazine, Loomis said, is a unique threat that the community has never seen before – and it’s still on the rise.
“This is hitting the county like wildfire,” he said, “and we’re still completely unprepared.”
'Horse tranq' comes to Lafayette
Loomis said xylazine first appeared in Tippecanoe County in May, but its presence in America long predates that.
Starting in Puerto Rico and quickly spreading to major cities on the mainland, street-level xylazine is a far stronger version of the xylazine veterinarians usually use as a tranquilizer, Loomis said.
“It’s an uncontrolled veterinary medicine. It’s been around for years and years and years,” he said. “It was used in vet schools for putting pets to sleep.”
Loomis said dealers began turning medical xylazine, which comes in liquid form, into a powder in 2015 and mixing it with other drugs. The relative ease of producing powdered xylazine made it an attractive substitute for the more expensive ingredients in a lot of common drugs, especially heroin, he said.
“I had been tracking xylazine coming from Chicago and Detroit, and of course it came to Tippecanoe County by the 65 corridor,” Loomis said. “This is coming statewide.”
Lt. Chad Robinson, an officer with the Lafayette Police Department’s Drug Task Force, said in an email xylazine has begun to show up more frequently in overdose deaths across the city since May.
But as for its actual presence in drugs, Robinson said LPD still doesn’t have much data, having had “little firsthand experience” with the drug.
“We collected a sample from an OD crime scene that tested positive for xylazine,” Robinson said. “That is the extent of our known exposure thus far.”
But Loomis said he anticipates toxicology reports for overdoses will continue to show xylazine at an increasing rate.
“We’re not going to get ahead of this thing, but we have to stay as close to it as we can,” Loomis said. “It’s just not gonna go away.”
‘A different kind of drug’
With public knowledge of fentanyl, another common drug substitute, on the rise, Loomis said xylazine may seem like nothing new. But xylazine, he said, may be worse than anything seen thus far.
“Take fentanyl, for example, which is in everything,” he said. “We’re not even testing for fentanyl anymore because it’s so common. But xylazine is a different kind of drug.”
Loomis said by supplying communities with Narcan and ample treatment opportunities, health officials are properly equipped to deal with most “deadly” drugs like fentanyl. But because xylazine is not an opioid, he said, it’s resistant to most treatment methods.
“We come up on the scene of an overdose and give a couple of shots of Narcan, that used to be effective,” Loomis said. “Now we give Narcan and nothing happens. Narcan, which was heralded as the ‘savior of all things,’ is now worthless.”
Despite health officials’ doubts over Narcan’s effectiveness against Xylazine, Loomis said he still encourages his patients to use Narcan if they see another user overdosing.
“People die when they think they shouldn’t be using Narcan,” he said. “Even if it doesn’t work, use it anyway.”
Unlike fentanyl, xylazine is not highly addictive, Loomis said. The real danger of the drug is in its side effects: heavy sedation, difficulty breathing, dangerous withdrawal symptoms and severe, gaping wounds that cover the body and are easily susceptible to infection.
After taking a drug mixed with xylazine one or two times, open sores can begin to appear all over a user’s body. After more uses, the wounds become larger and deeper, even appearing in spots far away from the initial injection site.
“The wounds can get so bad it’s down to their bones, but because they’re so numbed by the xylazine they don’t feel a thing. You see people on the street, and they're just walking around like zombies,” Loomis said. “Users aren’t just dying from overdose, they’re dying from infection and disease.”
Patients covered in xylazine wounds show up more frequently at Gateway to Hope every week, Loomis said. Their wounds are treated and bandaged to avoid infection.
In just the past four months, Loomis said, the volunteers at Gateway to Hope have treated more than 2,000 xylazine-induced wounds.
“I see (the wounds) everywhere, all the time,” he said. “They’re at the syringe exchange program, they’re on the street, they’re at Lafayette Transitional Housing on a regular basis.”
Loomis said another threat of xylazine is severe withdrawal symptoms, which can be just as deadly as the wounds.
Loomis said xylazine, unlike other drugs, suppresses receptors in the brain that control the body’s “fight or flight response” and adrenaline production in the body. Because of this, a user on xylazine is usually extremely numb and cathartic, with shallow breathing and a low heart rate.
But if the user goes long enough without xylazine, Loomis said, the brain’s receptors “kick into overdrive,” pumping a massive amount of adrenaline into the body.
“If you suddenly stop taking the xylazine, your breathing rate skyrockets and your blood pressure goes through the ceiling,” Loomis said. “The heart rate can hit 200. Enough of that, and it can kill you.”
Loomis said because of a potentially deadly withdrawal, xylazine users find themselves trapped in a deadly predicament: If they try to avoid drugs out of fear of xylazine, they can expose themselves to withdrawal symptoms. But if they keep taking xylazine, their wounds and the danger of overdose become more severe.
One patient at the program said xylazine has become such a concern for her and her friends, she’s taken on the role of “drug tester.”
“I take (the drugs) first before everyone else, and make them wait a minute to make sure it don’t have anything in it,” she said, picking at a wound on her arm. “If I can give myself another after a few minutes I tell everyone it’s OK to take.”
Fear and the unknown
Gateway to Hope has existed for five years, occasionally moving from location to location around Lafayette.
But the program hasn’t seen as many patients on a regular basis as it has since xylazine first hit the county, Loomis said. Almost every day the program is open, patients show up with wounds on their arms and dirty needles in their pockets.
“75 percent of my job as health officer is (this clinic) now,” Loomis said. “I’m here constantly.”
Asked about how much xylazine has affected treatment, Loomis and several volunteers at Gateway to Hope burst into laughter at once.
“How does it not affect treatment?” one volunteer said. “Most of these people don’t know about it, and if they do, they’re terrified. Treating their wounds and testing for xylazine gets so difficult.”
The volunteer, a former drug addict who didn’t want to be named, said patients tend to be comfortable and honest with the volunteers at the program, but most don’t take xylazine seriously.
“One guy told me he doesn’t care if he takes xylazine,” Loomis said. “He went, ‘I just take the drugs to get high.'’’
Even “experienced drug addicts” don’t often take xylazine as seriously as they should or even know about it, Loomis said. Even though it’s comparatively less deadly, most people are more scared of fentanyl.
“When I have black-belt drug users coming in saying their withdrawal symptoms are unbearable, that’s when I know we have a problem,” he said. “These people should know what’s going on, but they just don’t.”
Another common misconception, Loomis said, is that xylazine is an issue only for Lafayette drug addicts. But, everyone could be affected by xylazine in some way, no matter how casual of a drug user they may be.
“Horse tranq” may be prominent in Lafayette, but soon after it arrived in the county, it jumped the Wabash River to West Lafayette and Purdue, Loomis said.
“This isn’t just the poor anymore. It’s Purdue students and even faculty who show up (at Gateway to Hope) with xylazine wounds,” Loomis said.
As he sat with a bag of narcan and bandages on his arms, a patient at Gateway to Hope said it’s common for him to sell drugs to Purdue students.
“I’m sure there’s xylazine in some of those somewhere,” he said.
Loomis said in order to preempt a xylazine epidemic in West Lafayette and on campus, the health department has been trying to persuade local officials to allow a mobile health clinic to patrol the area. But pushback has been significant.
“They told me I can get the mobile health clinic out there, but they didn’t ‘want that thing anywhere near Purdue,’” Loomis said. “It was all about ‘optics,’ they told me.”
The response of Purdue officials has also been slow. Loomis said that for years, even before the rise of xylazine, Purdue administration was resistant to allowing a mobile health clinic on campus during sporting events.
When university officials finally relented, the clinic was usually placed out of the way of the public, behind the Córdova Recreational Sports Center at the volleyball courts.
“It’s been hard to make inroads,” Loomis said. “If somebody went to PUSH for xylazine, PUSH would be completely unprepared to deal with it.”
‘Uphill struggle’
Despite years of raising the public’s awareness of drugs and synthetics like fentanyl and despite fervent attempts by the health department to make the threat of xylazine in Tippecanoe County known, Loomis said local health officials are losing the war.
“We’re trying a gentle nudge campaign, because people aren’t responding otherwise,” Loomis said. “But the drug dealers are beating us.”
Loomis called the ongoing fight against xylazine an “uphill struggle,” saying without local support from officials and the community, progress can’t be made.
Next door to the Gateway to Hope building, a house displays a large “no drugs near our schools” sign, protesting the presence of the program in the neighborhood. Loomis said that it’s symbolic of local resistance to taking drug treatment seriously.
“(Community members) don’t want drugs in their neighborhood, but when you try to help it they push back,” he said. “But we still have to keep treating the problem, just because it’s the right thing to do. It’s how I sleep at night.”