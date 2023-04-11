Lafayette School Board member Chuck Hockema called on teachers in March to inventory every book in their classrooms and libraries in a search for what he called “nefarious information.”
“Some of the general public contacted me and have concerns about what type of literature is being (made) available to children at young ages,” Hockema said at a Lafayette School Board of Trustees meeting on Monday. “Queers having sex, pictures of it in books or other sexual acts being distributed to second and third graders.”
Hockema, a self-proclaimed “anti-woke” board member elected in December against what he calls the indoctrination of children, said though he believes no such material actually exists in the schools, it’s his responsibility to prove it to those who elected him to take care of Lafayette’s children.
However, Hockema’s call did not go unchallenged. Community members on Monday railed against the proposed review in the meeting, calling it an overstep of the board’s power.
Lyle Janney, a local parent of a transgender child, told Hockema his proposed “pet project” would amount to harassment against LGBTQ students.
Janney turned to the assembled audience, asking them who was in favor of a monthly “status report” on Hockema’s progress in rooting out “pornographic material.” A resounding “aye” arose.
Another speaker, Betty Tonsing, a teacher at Ivy Tech, told the board that Hockema’s recent call would add only more stress on teachers, who are already overworked and underpaid.
“My deeper concern is a message given to teachers that they are not trusted,” Tonsing said, looking at Hockema. “Sitting on a school board does not make one qualified.”
Hockema insisted that the objective of his call was never to scrutinize teachers or make them feel like they are under attack.
“It was never my intention to try and find error in what (teachers) are doing,” he said.