Family of trans man says police botched death investigation

Jennifer Van Dalsen sits in the grass along the concrete trail in the woods north of Lafayette’s Crosser Sports Complex.
Her feet crossed at the ankles and pointed north, she lowers her back to the ground and stares up through the frigid January air.
“This doesn’t make any sense,” she says, shaking her head.
She is lying in what she believes to be the same position in which her son was found nearly a year ago. He was found dead by apparent suicide six days after he went missing exactly a year ago today.
But his mother insists her son didn’t die by suicide. And she blames police for failing to investigate both his disappearance and subsequent death.
A vague goodbye
Alex Van Dalsen should have started his first shift at 350 Liquors in Lafayette at 9:30 p.m. The 21-year-old returned to his house in the 500 block of South 600 East, south of Lafayette, only an hour later, though, telling his sister Morgan that he didn’t have the proper paperwork to start the new job. It was Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, and both his parents were already hours into their shifts at the Subaru auto plant.
Alex told his sister goodnight and went to his room, only to come out an hour later. Unbeknownst to Morgan, Alex walked out the front door at 11:44 p.m., according to security camera footage. He was then seen walking past his Subaru and eventually off screen.
That video footage was the last time any of his immediate family saw him alive.
Alex’s parents returned home from work, saw his bedroom door closed and assumed he was asleep, his mother said. When she noticed he wasn’t home in the morning, she thought his girlfriend, Genesis Northcutt, must have picked him up while she was asleep.
Van Dalsen found nothing out of the ordinary when she hadn’t seen or heard from Alex by the time she left for work at 3 p.m. But she and her husband rushed home an hour later after Northcutt called to say she couldn’t find Alex.
At the house, they found Alex’s phone, wallet and keys missing from his room and a piece of lined paper lying on his desk. It read:
“Please give back to Genesis
- Her journal
- Boxers
- (House) Key
- Bracelet
- Anything else she has here”
Northcutt’s phone number was written three times on the note.
Police initially told Van Dalsen they didn’t think it was a suicide note, she said, but once Lafayette police declared the death a suicide, they pointed to the note as evidence.
“Nothing makes any sense,” Northcutt said. “Nothing points to suicide. I don’t think he would have done it.”
Northcutt said Alex had been struggling with depression and bipolar disorder since middle school, but that he never showed signs of wanting to hurt himself.
“He was trying to get better with himself,” she said. “He was trying to stay positive.”
Alex went to Sycamore Springs for therapy in high school but quit after only a week.
“Therapy wasn’t his favorite,” Northcutt said.
When Tippecanoe County police showed up at her door to take a missing persons report, Van Dalsen said, the interaction went as poorly as she expected.
“He was rude from the moment he showed up,” she said. “He just didn’t give a shit.”
Because county police had come to their house for well-being checks on Alex in the past, she said, they assumed his disappearance wasn’t a big deal and would soon resolve. But she said she believes officers may have had another reason not to care about Alex.
He was transgender.
Dealing with adversity
Alex came out to his parents as a trans man shortly after his 18th birthday, Van Dalsen said.
“Growing up around here,” she said, “that wasn’t easy. But he was never really bullied for it.”
Alex’s grandmother, Rogene Loepker, said his transition was more challenging for his friends and family to understand than it was for Alex.
“It was difficult for me to understand,” she said. “I used to tell him it was an identity crisis, but that was not the case.”
She said that although their relationship wasn’t affected by his gender transition, she believes others were.
“People are just mean,” she said. “I feel like he was bullied a lot because of it.”
Alex didn’t seem to let those things affect him much, though. He graduated from McCutcheon High School when he was 18 and was looking into colleges, though he didn’t quite know what he wanted to do.
While his family said he kept mostly to himself in school and other social settings, he was warmer to those he trusted.
“He was really sweet (and) really funny,” Northcutt said. “He could always make me laugh.”
Aside from staying inside to watch movies or make TikToks, Northcutt said she and Alex loved to hike together and would go to places like Williams Park Falls often.
The Tippecanoe County police’s original missing person report listed Alex by the name and gender he was assigned at birth, and documents switched to referring to him as Alex only after he was found dead.
Sheriff Rob Goldsmith declined to be interviewed for this story because of a tort claim notice Van Dalsen has filed claiming that both TCPD and the West Lafayette Police Department failed to issue a Silver Alert, conduct a missing person search and conduct a death/murder investigation because Alex was transgender.
While waiting for TCPD to conduct its search, Alex’s family and friends spent hours each day searching on their own. Van Dalsen started with Wea Creek Park and Meadow View Cemetery, the latter where Alex’s grandpa was buried. Alex would visit his grave a few times a month, Van Dalsen said.
“They did anything and everything together,” Loepker said of Alex and his grandfather. “I’m sure Alex went out there and talked to him for a minute.”
Within a few days, family friends and community members were searching every inch of Lafayette.
“I was surprised by the amount of neighbors that were willing to be helpful (looking for Alex),” Van Dalsen said.
Two community members, both retired West Lafayette police officers, aided in the search after Van Dalsen found one of them through a friend at work.
Janet Winslow, who retired in 2018, arrived at Alex’s house on Feb. 5 with a search dog, who picked up Alex’s trail down the street. But being two days removed from Alex’s disappearance with inches of snow and ice on the ground, the scent was lost rather quickly.
“We trailed from the house down to the main intersection (down the road), then the dog indicated the trail had been lost,” she said. “Maybe (he was) picked up in a car.”
Winslow said the dog is typically most successful within 24 hours of a person going missing. Any longer than that, and the scent is rarely still strong enough.
Sean Henneday, a friend of Winslow’s, used a drone to map the area but was unsuccessful.
A cloudy investigation
Lafayette police cars arrived at Alex’s house at 4 p.m. on Feb. 9.
“I knew when they pulled in the driveway,” Van Dalsen said between sniffles.
Detective Jeff Tislow showed Van Dalsen, Morgan, Northcutt and Loepker a photo of a rose tattoo on Alex’s hand, confirming his identity. He had been found dead in the snow just three hours earlier.
The death was declared a suicide.
“I was in complete shock,” Northcutt said. “I never thought I’d hear those words.”
Northcutt locked herself in Alex’s room almost immediately, staying there for over a month while she mourned him.
“All I could do was think of him and cry,” she said, eyes welling up with tears.
Van Dalsen was already skeptical.
“It feels like once it was noted that Alex was suicidal in the past,” she said, “this was just deemed suicide and (police) didn’t look any further.”
The more Tislow spoke to the family, and as Van Dalsen read the police reports, she said, she found more and more holes in the narrative.
Alex was found in the area north of the Crosser Sports Complex, according to multiple police narratives. He was on his back, ankles crossed, wearing a black “Chevrolet” hoodie, gray sweatpants over blue jeans and tan leather boots. A gun lay under his right elbow, and two bullet holes lined up on each temple. His body was covered almost entirely in snow.
One police narrative said an officer searched the area for bullet casings with a metal detector but was unsuccessful. The gun, a black and pink camouflage 9mm, wasn’t reported stolen or lost at the time.
Van Dalsen, who owns guns, said she doesn’t own anything that would resemble the gun described in the narratives. Neither her, Loepker nor Northcutt could give any explanation as to where Alex may have gotten a gun. LPD Lt. Tim Payne told Van Dalsen in an April 5 email that he would find out more information about the gun “today or tomorrow.”
He never said anything else.
Only one of the four narratives refers to Alex as his chosen name, something Van Dalsen attributed to prejudice.
Van Dalsen said Tislow told her Alex was found on the softball fields, and it wasn’t until she listened to the police scanners on Broadcastify that she learned he was found much farther north. He also told Van Dalsen there were “no obvious signs of trauma,” even though there were bullet wounds in his head.
Van Dalsen didn’t learn about that until the funeral director called her and asked whether she wanted an open casket.
A representative from Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, who didn’t give his name, declined to comment. “(If you’ve talked to Alex’s family), you know everything you need to know,” he said before hanging up.
Alex’s autopsy noted the entrance wound was on his right temple, which lines up with the gun found under Alex’s right elbow. The right wound is larger than the exit wound on the left side, which Van Dalsen said shouldn’t be so.
“From what we know and have always observed, the entrance wound from a 9mm would be considerably smaller than the exit,” she said of the seemingly mislabeled wounds. “That is not normal for a 9mm handgun.”
Finally, Van Dalsen said Alex had severe asthma, meaning it would have been impossible for him to make the nearly three-hour walk from his home to where he was found, especially given the heavy snow and intense cold at the time.
“Alex couldn’t have made the 10-mile walk by himself because he had asthma and didn’t bring his inhaler with him,” she said. “I’m surprised he didn’t die before he got there, if he did walk.”
Payne told Van Dalsen that someone may have driven Alex to the location and even if they did so knowing he would commit suicide, there would be nothing criminal to investigate. He assured Van Dalsen that LPD took the case seriously, but Alex’s family disagrees.
“(Police) should have done their jobs, and they didn’t,” Loepker said. “The family deserves to know what happened to him.
“They didn’t investigate it.”
Payne declined to talk about Alex’s case specifically, and The Exponent was denied access to body camera footage and 911 audio because the recordings are considered evidentiary to the active tort claim.
Payne offered a synopsis of LPD’s death investigation process, though.
Though the cause and manner of death is determined by the coroner’s office, Payne said, certain evidence can tip that decision one way or another. For example, if the weapon used is still present, it’s a lot more likely the death was a suicide.
Van Dalsen asked Payne in an email why Alex’s hands weren’t tested for gunpowder residue, to which Payne replied the practice is outdated and unreliable. He further explained that because gunpowder residue can spread across a large area and affect people not involved in a crime, the presence of residue or lack thereof wouldn’t be a significant indicator of who fired the weapon.
If a transgender person has changed their appearance or carries an outdated ID, Payne said, it can become more difficult for officers and coroners to identify bodies.
Payne added that this isn’t the first time a family has been upset with the result of a death investigation.
“No one wants to think their family member would take their own life,” he said.
Lafayette police refused to meet with Van Dalsen in person and ignored her repeated requests for more information, she said.
Van Dalsen said she wasn’t given any of Alex’s clothes back from the coroner, something Payne said can happen occasionally, depending on whether the clothing is considered evidence. Van Dalsen also took issue with the fact that the coroner didn’t attempt to declare a date and time of death but rather just marked the time his body was found.
“This is a standard thing,” Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said. “Once a body has been located, that is the date and time of death.”
Costello said that the coroner’s office will turn clothing and other belongings over to police so long as the items aren’t considered biohazards or evidence to a case. She said she didn’t remember whether Alex’s clothing was returned, and recommended asking police.
A few days after her son died, and when Van Dalsen knew police weren’t going to do anything further, she started a Facebook page called Justice for Alex Blake Van Dalsen, which has nearly 1,000 members. She also started a change.org petition for police to reopen the investigation and a Gofundme account to pay for a private investigation. Most of Alex’s funeral costs were covered thanks to efforts by Pride Lafayette, a center for members of the LGBTQ+ community.
“We heard about Alex through a mutual friend on Facebook,” President Ashley Smith said. “We immediately jumped in and shared everything we could.”
Pride made a Gofundme to pay for the funeral and raised a total of $8,266.
“What a great community we have that these people are offering to help,” Smith said. “Even some of the police officers who worked the case donated to the page.”
Smith said Indiana has one of the highest LGBTQ+ suicide rates in the country.
“Trans people are going missing at higher rates,” she said. “And we’re more aware of it now because of social media. You don’t see it in mainstream media.
“Everyone and their brother wanted to hear about (Gabbie Petitio, the young woman whose disappearance and death garnered national attention last year), but you do not hear that when it’s an (LBGTQ+) person.”
The Exponent was the only local newspaper to report on Alex’s case, with minimal information from police at the time.
Smith said although she’s had mostly positive experiences with Lafayette police, she’s “disheartened” to hear how police have handled the situation.
“By not meeting with Van Dalsen, that doesn’t put off the best image,” she said. “She has a right to know (what happened).”
A final effort
Alex is buried in Meadow View Cemetery, right next to his grandfather. Van Dalsen said she visits there one to two times per week, usually with his sister Morgan. The grave is decorated with flowers, flags, Batman balloons, a can of Monster Energy and various other items.
“Some of the stuff I have no idea where it’s from,” Van Dalsen said.
A lot of the items were delivered by friends and family — a reflection of the positive connections he made with people throughout his life.
“Alex was always the life of the party,” Loepker said, wiping tears from her eyes and blowing her nose. “He didn’t know a stranger. He would give someone his last dollar.”
Though Loepker’s faith in God gives her the confidence that Alex is now in a better place, Van Dalsen said the passage of time hasn’t made anything easier.
“It gets worse the more time that goes on,” she said. “Every day is another day since I’ve seen him.”
Northcutt said she initially felt guilty that she didn’t do more to help him.
“I don’t blame myself as much now,” she said.
“He was the sweetest person that I’ve ever met. He would drop everything for anybody.
“I hope I’m making him proud.
“Most of the things I do in life are for him.”
In a final effort to find the truth, Van Dalsen recently asked the Indiana State Police to reopen the investigation. No action has been taken.
She remains skeptical.
“I can’t see that they would do me any good,” she said. “I shouldn’t have trusted (police) from the start.”