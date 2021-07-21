A West Lafayette man was arrested for allegedly battering two women in front of an infant.
Cameron Adkins, 28, was identified by multiple witnesses as the aggressor in a domestic fight between him and two women at 3005 Fall Court. The fight occurred in several places in the residence, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said, but it eventually ended up in the presence of a 1 year-old infant, who was sleeping during the incident.
When officers arrived on the scene, the first victim had a large welt on her left cheek and bloodied knees. The second victim told police that she had been knocked out, but there were no other visible signs of injuries.
The cause of the fight is hard to determine, Ferguson said, as there were differing stories from the witnesses.
Adkins was arrested and booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail on preliminary charges of battery and domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.