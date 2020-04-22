The Indiana State Department of Health has reported 382 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths as Tuesday.
Certain demographics have been hit harder by COVID-19 than others. More women have tested positive than men, 54.3% to 44.3%, respectively. The virus is disproportionately affecting African Americans, as they account for 17% of positive cases but only 9.8% of Indiana's population.
Just over 660 individuals in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the website, which updates at noon daily.
Tippecanoe County remains at 59 cases and two deaths.