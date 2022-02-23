A Purdue alumnus along with two others pleaded guilty to conspiring to attack power grids throughout the United States “in furtherance of racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism advocating for the supremacy of the white race."
Jonathan Allen Frost, 24, of West Lafayette and Katy, Texas along with Christopher Brenner Cook of Ohio and Jackson Matthew Sawall of Wisconsin have each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists, according to a press release by the Department of Justice Wednesday afternoon.
Frost graduated Purdue in 2020 with a degree in Computer Information and Technology, Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said.
“According to these pleas, three individuals engaged in a disturbing plot to attack our country’s energy infrastructure, damage the economy and stoke division in our society, all in the name of white supremacy,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division in the release.
Timothy Langan, assistant director of the FBI's counterterrorism division, said the justice department will "continue to investigate and disrupt such violent plots."
Frost and Cook met in an online group chat in Fall 2019, in which Frost shared the idea of attacking a power grid, the release reads.
“Within weeks, the two began efforts to recruit others to join in their plan,” it reads. “By late 2019, Sawall, a friend of Cook’s in real life, joined the conspiracy and assisted Cook with online recruitment efforts, operational security and organization.”
Each person was assigned a substation in different regions of the United States. Their plan was to attack the substations, or power grids, with "powerful rifles," according to the release.
“The defendants believed their plan would cost the government millions of dollars and cause unrest for Americans in the region.
“They had conversations about how the possibility of the power being out for many months could cause war, even a race war, and induce the next Great Depression.”
The defendants face a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.