The Lafayette Police Department have charged two sixteen-year-old males for their involvement in an August incident which caused eight school buses to sustain heavy damage.
The two subjects were charged for the Aug. 27, 2022, vandalisms of several Tippecanoe School Corporation buses at Wea Ridge Middle School and Wea Ridge Elementary School.
They were also the suspects charged for the involvement of the Jan. 5 arsons on Olympia drive.
Both suspects are in secure detention, but their names will not be given because they are minors.