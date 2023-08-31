A homeless man was arrested on multiple arson charges Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out at Lafayette Transitional Housing.
An LTHC employee showed police surveillance footage of Charles Stutz, 54, entering the bike storage room, a probable cause affidavit says.
About two minutes later, the video reportedly showed active flames and smoke in the doorway of the storage room.
Stutz allegedly opened and shut the door several times before walking away. He told police he needed a tissue and found a piece of fabric in the storage room, according to the affidavit.
He reportedly told them he cut the fabric with his torch lighter and did not realize it caught fire.
“Stutz claimed when he left the room, the fire was only smoke and there were no active flames,” the affidavit reads.
Officers arrested him and allegedly found a pipe “commonly used to smoke methamphetamine in his pants.” He reportedly admitted to smoking methamphetamine the day before.
Stutz is facing four charges, including arson, criminal recklessness and possession of paraphernalia.