It all started 43 years ago with a hard-copied letter sent from 18-year-old high school student Doug Smith to Wolf Park founder Erich Klinghammer that sent him down the path of wolf research and reintroduction at Yellowstone National Park.

Now, Smith has come back to Wolf Park for its 50th anniversary to talk about his experiences.

“Wolves’ biggest problem is people,” Smith said. “Unless people understand them and know about them, we’re not gonna be able to conserve them.”

He is speaking this weekend at Wolf Park about his experiences reintroducing wolves into Yellowstone National Park, as well as wolf hunting, politics and research.

“It’s very polarized,” Smith said about the politics surrounding these howling canines. “You either love wolves or you hate them.”

Wolf hunting laws have become controversial, especially since new laws were passed in Montana north of the park that are “very aggressive,” removing quotas that protected wolves.

“I am in favor of wolf hunting as long as it’s the right amount. As long as they compromise, and as long as it’s fair to the animal," Smith said. "Because shooting a wolf that’s looking at you is like shooting your dog. Yet when you live 95% of the time in the park, wolves would stand there and look at you. And I don’t think that’s what they call fair chase hunting.”

Smith said Yellowstone normally loses three to four wolves per year because the wolves wander out of the park and are shot and killed; last year, they lost 25.

“We gotta get compromise back – we don’t think that’s a compromise at all. We’re not saying you can’t hunt wolves north of Yellowstone, but the wolves in Yellowstone live 95% of the time in the park," he said. "Yellowstone is the best place in the world to view free-ranging wolves, and so they’re used to that. They grow accustomed to the people. They know people aren’t going to shoot at them. They cross the park line, which is invisible, and they get killed. The wolves are not wary of human hunters, so having an unlimited take on wolves north of the park is not a compromise.”

Five million people a year visit Yellowstone, and hundreds of thousands see wolves on their visit, meaning the wolves become accustomed to them.

Sitting outside his Lafayette hotel room on Friday afternoon, he pointed to a flat meadow in the distance, free of large rocks or trees.

“That meadow out there, if there was an elk in it in Yellowstone, the elk would probably walk out into the meadow and feed," he said. "They would never do that outside of Yellowstone because they’re afraid people might shoot them. Wolves are the same way.”

Besides wolf politics, Smith will talk about his adventures reintroducing wolves in the park. He will show footage of how they catch the wolves from Canada and the process of transporting them to Yellowstone. The wolves have to be acclimated in pens before they’re released or else the wolves will try to find their way back.

“We had them for 10 weeks and we fed them twice a week, so I got to know them really well,” he said.

“They’re just like people. There’s no wolf that’s exactly the same. There’s no such thing as a generic ‘wolf personality,"’ he said. "They all are very different; some are, just like people, kind and gentle, and others are aggressive and rule with an iron first.”

The wolves are also radio-collared to provide valuable insight into their lives. There are seven packs and 80 wolves at Yellowstone, last counted in December, although the population is expected to rise, Smith said, because new pups will be born.

”The most important kind of research in the world is long term,” he said. He's in his 28th year of research.

Smith is also a part of the Colorado wolf recovery team, trying to answer another thread of the wolf conservation puzzle: Where can wolf recovery even be possible?

“I’m in favor of wolf recovery wherever it can occur, but the issue is where is it feasible to occur? Wolves are controversial," Smith said. "They were originally in Indiana. They could never be here again because there’s too much agriculture and too many people. You have to take that kind of mindset, if we restore wolves here, where are they gonna live with enough space that is conflict-free from people?”

Naturally, finding locations where reintroducing wolves won’t interfere with ranchers or deer hunters is a tough question.

But all of this research started with an internship at Wolf Park.

During the last six weeks of high school, Smith’s project to work with wolves got approved, but he couldn’t find an opening anywhere. Then, he sent a letter to Erich Klinghammer, a Purdue professor in animal behavior who used Wolf Park to do behavioral research on wolves in captivity. Smith was accepted. He drove up with his mother from Ohio, and Smith spent the summer there.

After his internship at Wolf Park, Klinghammer advocated for Smith, who eventually landed a position at Isle Royale in Lake Superior, the National Park nicknamed the “eye of the wolf” for its position in Lake Superior. He went to work there for nine summers and two winters and earned his master’s degree.

He completed another wolf project in Minnesota before eventually being hired by Yellowstone in 1994 for the wolf reintroduction project.

“You submit more papers than you publish because some get rejected and you can’t let that affect you," he said. "You gotta keep going, come back stronger.”

Although Smith has been fascinated with wolves his entire life, he has no idea why.

“I’ve always been fascinated by them, and part of it was a lucky break, and I got here in Battle Ground, and that was my first job," Smith said. "I got my first break here, and you just kinda keep working harder.”

IF YOU GO:

Smith will share stories at a brunch and book signing beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. He'll also participate in the park's Follow the Pack Tour and Howl Night, which starts at 7 p.m. For more information and for tickets, go to wolfpark.org.

ABOUT HIS BOOK:

"Yellowstone Wolves: Science and Discovery in the World’s First National Park" was published in December 2020.