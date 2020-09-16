On Monday, the West Lafayette Police Merit Commission granted WLPD Officer Brian Danosky the Silver Merit Award for providing life-saving aid to a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a Tuesday press release.
Danosky provided emergency aid to the victim in an Aug. 27 incident by applying a tourniquet, allowing time for medical personnel to reach the scene. This action, according to the press release, saved the victim’s life.
“This award is reserved for actions above and beyond the call of duty that disregard the potential danger to self,” WLPD Chief Troy Harris said in the press release.
Several members of the West Lafayette community responded positively to the award.
“Congratulations to Officer Brian Danosky for his selfless act in saving another individual’s life,” West Lafayette City Councilor Gerald Thomas said in an email, “while doing so in the face of apparent danger.”
Danosky was the first of five officers to respond to reports of gunshots at an apartment complex near the 1100 block of Windsor Drive, just north of Lindberg Road on Aug. 27.
Troy Moffitt, the victim of the shooting, was taken to a local hospital by paramedics before being transferred to an Indianapolis hospital.
WLPD Lt. Jonathan Eager said that the police have identified a "person of interest" in the case.