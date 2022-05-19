A Purdue graduate has been promoted to first sergeant and assistant district commander of the Lafayette Indiana State Police post.
Sgt. Ann Hampton is a native of Starke County, Indiana, and graduated from Knox High School in 1988. After graduation, Hampton went on to attend Purdue University, where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in Law and Society. Upon graduation, Hampton became an Indiana State Police dispatcher for the Bremen District in 1993, according to an ISP news release.
In 1995, Hampton graduated from the 53rd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy and was appointed as a trooper assigned to the Lowell Post. Hampton primarily patrolled Jasper and Newton counties before being transferred to the Gaming Division.
Hampton worked in the Gaming Division until 1997, when she transferred to the Bremen Post. Hampton patrolled Marshall County until 2008, when she transferred to the Lafayette Post, and in 2011 she was promoted to sergeant at the Lafayette Post. In 2017, Hampton was given a lateral promotion and transferred as a sergeant in the Special Operations Planning Section.
During Hampton’s 26-year career, she has served on the Tactical Intervention Platoon, as a field training officer, field training officer coordinator, and recruit school counselor for the 67th and 68th recruit academies.
Hampton currently lives in Tippecanoe County.