Indiana State Police are investigating a Monday death of an inmate at the Tippecanoe County Jail.
According to a press release, and inmate at the jail alerted staff to a possible medical emergency in the showers. Jail staff then found 29-year-old Cordarro Donta Curtis in the shower. He was reportedly found unresponsive.
The inmate appeared to have suffered from self-inflicted injuries, according to the press release. They were pronounced dead at the jail on the same day.
An autopsy will be conducted in the following days to determine an exact cause of death, the press release says.