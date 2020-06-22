The Lafayette Police Department is requesting assistance in its investigation of multiple burglaries that took place on June 1, per a LPD release.
Four Lafayette stores: Best Buy, Walmart on Commerce Drive, Verizon Wireless on Promenade Parkway and Tower Liquors, were robbed early that morning. According to the release, the LPD needs assistance in identifying subjects involved with the burglaries.
The released asked for anyone with information to call the LPD at (765) 807-1200 or its anonymous tip hotline at 800-78-CRIME, or submit video or photo evidence related to the crimes at https://lafayettepdin.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/june1burglaries