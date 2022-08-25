The Indiana Civil Rights Commission's executive director has filed a lawsuit against the company that owns the Alight West Lafayette apartment complex over discrimination due to a newborn child.
A student couple signed a one-year lease for a four-bedroom apartment July 1 with Alight West Lafayette, according to the lawsuit. The couple, expecting a baby, made it clear to the two other roommates and the apartment complex that the baby would be living in the apartment with them, which both parties were reportedly fine with.
Less than a year later, after the baby was born and after months of back-and-forth emails and complaints, the couple was evicted after refusing to move out of their apartment, according to the complaint. Now Gregory Wilson Sr., executive director of the ICRC, has filed suit on behalf of the state agency against the Scion Group, Alight’s parent company, for discriminatory actions against the couple.
When the baby was born on Nov. 14, things reportedly took a turn for the worse.
Throughout the week of Nov. 30, emails were exchanged between the couple and the building manager. It was here, according to the complaint, where managers of the apartment complex, which advertises itself as a student complex, told the couple that non-students had to rent an entire unit by themselves to be eligible for residency at Alight. The couple would either have to rent another unit or move out entirely.
Because of the baby, the couple now had to move out of their unit and rent a new one that would be “no more than two bedrooms,” according to the complaint. The complex reiterated throughout November that college students would not want to live with a newborn baby. Alight issued a breach of contract notice on Dec. 15 due to an “unauthorized occupant.”
The couple refused to leave the four-bedroom apartment, saying they were permitted to be in this situation upon signing the initial contract. In response, the complex offered the two students a two-bedroom apartment that would cost more than the four-bedroom apartment they were staying in.
The contract the two students signed said that, while the complex did have the right to move occupants as needed, rent must not exceed what they initially paid.
Complex managers made it clear that they would not reduce the rent of the two-bedroom apartment, the lawsuit said. On Feb. 3, over six months after the couple moved in, the apartment sent an eviction notice for the unauthorized occupant: their newborn baby.
Neither the attorney representing the ICRC nor the Scion Group provided new information by Wednesday afternoon.
The ICRC complaint says the Scion group violated multiple codes of the Indiana Fair Housing Act, including termination of tenancy based on familial status, discrimination of terms and conditions based on familial status, and discrimination based on discriminatory statements of advertising based on familial status. The commission asks the Scion Group to pay punitive and actual damages to the ICRC and the students involved.