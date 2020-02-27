Nearly a decade after the Indiana General Assembly passed a law meant to prohibit the use of cellphones for texting or sending emails while driving, legislators on Tuesday passed a bill that almost completely bans handheld device use for drivers in moving vehicles.
The bill prohibits drivers from holding or using devices while behind the wheel of a moving vehicle. Hands-free use is allowed for making calls or receiving GPS directions. The exception to the ban is that drivers can hold and use phones to make 911 calls in emergencies.
State senators voted in bipartisan fashion to pass an amended version of the original bill 43-4, and it awaits a final vote in the state House of Representatives before making its way to the governor’s desk. The House passed the original proposal 86-10 on Jan. 29 and is expected to agree to the Senate amendments.
If passed by the House and signed into law, the bill will take effect on July 1.
Chris Campbell, the representative for West Lafayette, said she voted in favor of the Jan. 29 House bill because of its demand in the college town she represents.
“When we have new technology, you have to take into account the consequences involved with that technology and keeping people safe,” Campbell said.
A friend of Campbell’s was rear-ended while driving in West Lafayette, which played a significant factor in her decision to support the bill, the representative said. West Lafayette resident Vicky Woeste was stopped near the intersection of River Road and Wiggins Street in October 2017 when another vehicle smashed into hers.
“This kid hit me with such force that I plowed into the car in front of me, all the way across the intersection,” Woeste said.
Woeste, 56, said the other driver ended up with a totaled front end but was not seriously injured. $5,000 worth of damage was dealt to Woeste’s vehicle, but that was the least of her concerns: She went to the hospital with a severe concussion, followed by eight months of disability leave that derailed her work as a historian at a research institute in Chicago.
“You would think a concussion wouldn’t cost that much because you don’t get surgery,” Woeste said, “but I was in physical, occupational and speech therapy for almost a year. And that’s five figures — easily.”
She said the effects of the accident will linger for the rest of her life. It inhibited her ability to produce the level and volume of writing expected in her profession and prompted a career change.
“I had to learn how to read again,” she said. “I have memory issues, I have speech issues. So yeah, I’m kind of pissed about it.”
Though she didn’t personally see the driver who hit her using their phone, the speed and nature of the accident left little doubt for Woeste that this was a case of reckless and negligent driving. She filed a lawsuit against the individual in September — before the two-year statute of limitations for personal injury cases expired — after fully realizing the extent of the damages she had sustained.
Woeste praised state legislators for acting on the issue of distracted driving. The assembly heard similar proposals in 2018 and 2019, but both failed due to an aversion to any limits on freedom of choice, Campbell said.
She said discussion among the 10 lawmakers who opposed the 2020 bill in the House centered on a concern that law enforcement would be over-regulating citizens.
“They don’t want extra laws that infringe on your rights,” Campbell said. “They’re more libertarian, ‘Don’t tell me what I can do’ type of people. I think that you do need to have some type of protections in place.”
Tippecanoe County Police Sgt. Andy Cree said the original 2011 law came with glaring flaws that made effective enforcement virtually impossible. It banned using one’s cellphone to engage with texts or emails, but holding or using a phone for other purposes was permitted.
Cree could recall very few instances in which he ticketed a driver for using their cellphone. Because of the possibility they were dialing a number or changing music, both accepted uses under current Indiana law, it was difficult to verify illegality.
“If the person says, ‘Hey, I was answering a phone call,’ then we can’t prove they were texting,” Cree said. “It would be very hard unless somebody was honest.”
“People lie to us all the time,” Cree added. “If we visually see it, we’re going to stop them, but people all the time tell us all sorts of things.”
The shortcomings of the previous law are addressed with the new update, he said. The tactics for enforcing the policy will be the same, Cree added, but it will be easier to observe and correct distracted driving habits.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb spearheaded the initiative, urging lawmakers to join 21 states that have passed laws prohibiting hands-on phone usage in his January State of the State address.
“Distracted driving increases the risk of a crash by more than three and a half times and is a leading killer of teenagers in America,” Holcomb said. “This is unacceptable and avoidable.”
A ban on holding or using a device while behind the wheel of a vehicle, stopped or in motion, was already written into Indiana’s distracted driving laws for people under 21 with probationary licenses. Commercial drivers also face similar restrictions, being unable to hold a device while their vehicles are in motion.
Woeste’s objective in her lawsuit is to establish that the individual who crashed into her was distracted while using their phone. Trying to prove that, she’s found, can feel futile.
“It’s impossible to prove,” Woeste said. “By the time the police got there, he had put down his phone. There isn’t much of a way they can prove it unless they catch someone in the act or if the person confesses.”
Cree said the methods for proving cellphone use in the wake of an accident depend on eyewitness testimony or, if serious bodily injury was inflicted, subpoenaed text messages. Woeste’s case includes witness deposition and a jury trial is scheduled for February 2021, though she expects to reach a settlement with the driver’s insurance company beforehand.
No matter how much money she receives, Woeste said it likely won’t compensate her for years of lost wages or medical expenses. An option she has dismissed, partially of her own volition and partially because the individual lacks the means to pay her, is personally pursuing the other driver.
“I don’t want to wreck his life,” Woeste said, pausing to sigh. “But he certainly had a really negative impact on mine.
“If (this bill) gives people in my position more leverage to proceed against people who cause accidents, then it’s a good thing.”