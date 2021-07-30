West Lafayette police officials today announced they have canceled the National Night Out event scheduled for Tuesday in Cumberland Park "out of an abundance of caution," given rising COVID infection rates.
"We echo the concerns of Mayor John Dennis and Tippecanoe County Public Health Officer Jeremy Adler and understand the very real concern that the Delta variant poses to the community," Lt. Troy Greene said in a press release. "Our focus always has been, and always will be, the safety of West Lafayette citizens."
Earlier today, Dennis announced city employees will be required to wear masks in indoor spaces near other people.