A Lafayette man pleaded guilty to “possessing with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine,” according to a press release sent by the Department of Justice on Tuesday.
Juan O. Barradas-De La Paz, 26, was sentenced by the United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, the press release reads.
Law enforcement purchased a pound of meth from Barradas-De La Paz in January 2021. He was stopped in Lafayette where he was arrested and found with three pounds of meth and half a kilogram of cocaine.
Police found five more kilograms of cocaine and two more pounds of meth in his residence.