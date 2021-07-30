A 19-year-old Lafayette man was charged for an April 21 armed robbery, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday.
Bishop Brown reportedly robbed the victim after the two set up an arrangement for the victim to purchase a gun from him. When they met, Brown brought a man who he refused to identify with him. The unknown man reportedly got in the victim’s backseat and pointed a gun at him while Brown asked if the victim had the money.
The victim told Brown where to find the money and Brown reportedly put the victim in a chokehold, and took the money from his pocket. After taking the money, Brown rummaged through the car and took loose cash and two wallets before leaving, the affidavit states.
After police met with the victim, Brown was identified through a photo lineup and it was learned that Brown had been arrested in Cass County and was residing in the Cass County Jail. Brown reportedly admitted to police he robbed the victim, but told them the unidentified man took the money from the victim’s pocket, according to the affidavit.
Brown was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery and one felony count of theft.