Mayor John Dennis read two proclamations regarding National Small Business Week and Arbor Day at the West Lafayette Board of Public Works and Safety meeting on Tuesday morning.
National Small Business Week
Major John Dennis read a proclamation on National Small Business Week that touched on the importance of small businesses, and how they run American economics.
“As the economy does what it does, year in and year out, small businesses generally are the ones that are not just a local barometer, but also a national barometer of success or failure of our economy,” he said.
America’s strongest economic growth within 40 years is from the small businesses that keep cities like West Lafayette afloat, according to the proclamation.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and the cornerstone of our nation's promise. Whereas, when we support small businesses, jobs are created and local communities preserve their unique culture,” he said.
The proclamation said the celebrations for National Small Business week dates back to 1963 nationally and May 1-7 is officially National Small Business Week in West Lafayette.
Arbor Day
West Lafayette has an abundance of trees and that as a community, the city tries its best to preserve its natural trail and tree systems, Dennis said.
“I think it’s imperative that we make sure we use ourselves, our city, as an example to what other cities can do to make sure they appreciate Mother Nature’s ability to improve our quality of life,” he said.
Dennis said that Saturday April 30, 2022 is officially Arbor Day.