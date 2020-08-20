In a case that caught international attention last fall, adoptive parents Kristine and Michael Barnett have filed motions to dismiss some of the charges filed against them, and so far Kristine’s motion has partly succeeded.
Though the case truly began with the adoption of Natalie Barnett in 2010, the family gained global media attention in September 2019. That’s when the state of Indiana charged Kristine Barnett and her husband with neglect of a dependent after they allegedly left Natalia in a Lafayette apartment while they moved to Canada with their son.
Before that, the Barnetts are accused of having changed Natalia’s age in the Marion County court system from 8 to 22 in an effort to conceal her true age.
Natalia’s age has been the source of much debate over the past year, as she has dwarfism, a condition that affects her spine and physical growth.
This new order essentially grants Kristine Barnett’s requested dismissal of a few charges.
The Marion County court system officially changed Natalia Barnett's age legally through the courts years ago. Judge Steven Meyer ruled that the state had plenty of opportunities years ago to intervene when her age was changed through lengthy court proceedings. Now that her age is legally above that of a minor, related charges of neglect may be dismissed.
The charges that rest on Natalia being a dependent because of her physical disability, however, still stand.
Judge Meyer granted the partial dismissal for Kristine Barnett in a court filing on Friday. Adoptive father Michael Barnett soon followed with his own motion to dismiss on Monday, which had not been granted as of Wednesday.