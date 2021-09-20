A Lafayette man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at a car full of people, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.
Eric Garcia, 28, pointed the gun at the victims after they switched lanes and passed Garcia’s car. Garcia honked his horn at the victims before pointing the gun, and one victim told police he ducked down because he believed he was going to be shot, the affidavit states.
One of the victim’s took note of the make, model and license plate of Garcia’s vehicle, and he was later found through a traffic stop.
Garcia was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail and charged with three felony counts of pointing a firearm at another and three felony counts of intimidation. He is not currently in the jail, according to online jail records.