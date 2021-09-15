More than 6,603 Afghan refugees now reside at the Camp Atterbury military base in Indiana, seeking asylum following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in August.
The camp, located west of Edinburgh, opened up to refugees earlier this month as part of Operation Allies Welcome. The operation is a federally-funded effort to safely resettle and support vulnerable Afghans, including those working alongside the U.S. over the past two decades, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
Mark Howell, the public affairs officer for the operation, gave a 30-minute report on the camp's status to select media over the phone. Reporters were not allowed to ask questions.
Howell said the process for resettlement in the U.S. is often lengthy. It consists of intake interviews, a medical screening process and an attempt to try to find a family for sponsorship.
The screening process lasts 14 days, according to previous IndyStar reporting, and whether individuals can leave Camp Atterbury afterward will depend on their visa status.
25 refugees have already departed from the camp, he said, many having already completed much of the process prior to arriving. Howell didn't say where they went after leaving.
Of the 6,603 people housed, 40% are less than 14 years old, Howell said. About 58% are men and 42% are women.
As of yesterday, all but one of the people there have been vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella. Six cases of measles were diagnosed among new arrivals, he said.
There are 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the individuals have been isolated along with their families.
Howell said there's been “a bit of a pause,” with flights temporarily ceasing in accordance with CDC recommendations.
The Indiana National Guard is in the process of setting up a formal way to accept donations. Brigadier General R. Dale Lyles, adjutant general of the Indiana National Guard, said those who want to help can call The Indiana National Guard at 317-247-3559.
The Exponent has reached out to Howell via email with follow up questions.