Police say 25-year-old Marcel De Waine Brown Jr. threatened a Circle K clerk early Thursday morning as he demanded money from the cash register.
Brown, who the clerk recognized as a regular customer nicknamed "Cel," first entered the station at Sagamore Parkway and Yeager Road a little after 5 a.m. and asked for a carton of Newport cigarettes, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday. He told the clerk he forgot his wallet in the car, left the store, came back up to the counter and demanded the money, the clerk told police, who say they later verified the story and the man's description on surveillance video.
The man also motioned toward his waistband and told the clerk something like "Don't make me use this," the court document said.
A West Lafayette police officer soon after was driving through the Richfield Apartments and saw a man reaching into a white Impala matching the description of the robbery suspect, according to the affidavit.
Allegedly, a hat matching the suspect's was found in a nearby dumpster; a wad of cash was found in Brown's pocket; and a razor knife, carton of Newport cigarettes and two black face masks were found in his car.
Brown has been charged with felony armed robbery and misdemeanor theft. He is in the Tippecanoe County Jail on $5,000 bond.