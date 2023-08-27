Erin Easter loves to sit at a table with a cup of coffee on South Street near Chase Bank and watch the buzzing vibrancy of the collegiate community.
“It’s particularly nice on a warm summer day to watch the sunset down the State Street corridor,” Easter said, sitting at a sunny picnic table outside City Hall. “It’s nice to really see the bits and pieces that have been the same since West Lafayette’s inception, and the things that have changed.”
Transforming State Street into blocks of walkable restaurants and shops was one of Easter’s many projects as West Lafayette director of development. Now, she’s looking forward to November, when she will run unopposed as a Democrat in a bid to become the city’s new mayor.
“I am not naturally the first person that will step into the spotlight, but I want to solve problems,” Easter said. “I want to make sure that things run effectively and efficiently.”
Easter, with her carefully coordinated outfits and neatly styled blond hair, can be frequently spotted during official meetings taking the microphone to explain microscopic development details others miss.
“She and I will usually go up to the podium together. I start it, but she takes it and runs,” current West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis said. “She’s so bright and mentally agile. She can handle so many things at once.”
Working with the city since 2018, she has overseen both the creation of the high-rises near Chauncey and the improvement of unglamorous infrastructure like plumbing.
“Her biggest challenge will be to develop the strategic plan for West Lafayette to make it more than a fast-food outlet for Purdue,” retired city council member Pete Bunder said. “West Lafayette is tight-knit traditionally. How do you sustain that?”
Balancing the needs of students, who Easter said are living in the “golden time” of their lives, with the housing needs of the community will be one of the city’s ongoing concerns.
Purdue brings a great deal of culture, such as art and theater, to West Lafayette. Culture, in turn, attracts more artists to the city and hopefully persuades people to stay here.
Easter, 40, talks about West Lafayette’s environment, especially the health of the Wabash River, as much as she talks about the Purdue presence.
“We’re having more frequent, heavy rain events where have combined sewer overflow issues,” Easter said. “We’re polluting our waterways, and while it’s really uncomfortable to have River Road closed for two years to build this underground storage tank, it’s important for two reasons.”
Those reasons are because the Environmental Protection Agency requires it, and worries about the health of people who want to kayak or swim in the Wabash.
“That’s my responsibility to fix those problems and take the heat for closing the road for two years in order to create storage tanks that clean the water,” Easter said. “It’s not, quote unquote, one of those sexy things.”
Easter met Dennis when she was a vice president for Greater Lafayette Commerce.
“Erin has a similar look to my daughter. Michelle’s a little taller, but they have a similar facial structure,” Dennis said. “So, one day I walked into a Chamber meeting and I about said out loud, ‘Michelle! What are you doing here?’”
Easter is excellent at negotiating with developers who Dennis said want to build in West Lafayette, and she has a deep knowledge of the community. She attended Lafayette Jefferson High School and graduated from Purdue with a communications degree.
When she worked for Greater Lafayette Commerce, Easter said one of their concerns was the “flight risk” of residents younger than 35.
“Some people will have to leave to go find jobs that make sense for them, but there were definitely things we could do to make the community a more welcoming place,” Easter said. “Thinking about how cities are designed, what public spaces look like, how do they function for the people who live in them?”
“Walkable City: How Downtown Can Save America, One Step at a Time” by Jeff Speck is one of the several books Easter said she’s reading. She said she envisions the development of a new West Lafayette downtown facing the river.
“If you think about walkable cities, you have 20-minute walkable rings you have to get to everything you need,” Easter said with an excited smile. “We’re getting ready to do a roadway study of (downtown West Lafayette) and a utility corridor plan.”
Easter is reading another book about city planning and a biography of President Ulysses S. Grant.
“I told my husband what I was reading the other day and he called me a nerd,” Easter said.
The “slow realization” that she would apply for mayor began after many long conversations with Dennis, Easter said.
“When I was diagnosed with Alzheimers, I knew my timeline was running short,” Dennis said of his announcement last summer. “I knew I couldn’t handle it all by myself, and the first person I went to was Erin.”
That’s when Easter’s unofficial “executive training” began. Every day, Dennis said, they would go over his calendar together, and she would cover the tasks and meetings he wasn’t feeling well enough to attend.
“She’s extremely balanced,” Dennis said. “She understands the multiple priorities of being an elected official, a mom, a wife … She’s one of the smartest people I’ve met.”
The difficulties of being mayor don’t end when you go home at the end of the day, Dennis said. But Easter, who is unfailingly polite even on days she’s booked with back-to-back meetings, will be equipped to accommodate the citizens who will approach her in the grocery store or park.
“She’s one of those people who can tell someone ‘No’ and they still walk away smiling,” Dennis said. “I usually tell them to go pound sand and that doesn’t work.”
Easter won’t need much help, Dennis said about her transition to mayor, but if she needs something out of a closet, she’s welcome to call him and ask for the key.
After he retires, Dennis said he plans to visit Ireland with his wife, ride his motorcycle, fix his childhood bicycle and “be a beached whale” getting suntans in Michigan.
“Then I’m going to teach a class called ‘How to be a good mayor,’” he joked.
Bunder said Easter is coming in on a high point in West Lafayette; there’s never been more community investment.
Bunder, whose seat on the city council will be filled by Dennis’ daughter, Michelle, said he’s ready for the younger generation of local government officials.
“Erin is a friend, and a neighbor, and has a tremendous amount of local government experience,” Bunder said. “And it will be good to have a woman mayor again.”
“She understands the heart and soul of West Lafayette,” Dennis said. “She’s going to build on what we’ve done and take it to the stratosphere.”