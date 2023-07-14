Former Purdue professor John Froiland sat solemnly in the Tippecanoe Circuit Court, looking at his hands folded in his lap, on Friday morning as Judge Sean Persin read a letter Froiland's ex-wife sent the judge.
“I’m afraid of John Froiland,” she wrote. “The manner in which he hurt me caused me not only physical harm, but also months of mental anguish.”
Despite Froiland pleading guilty to battering her in November 2021, Persin said he could tell Froiland believed a different narrative than what was reported.
“Judge, she lied so many times,” Froiland said, looking up. One of his attorneys, David Seiter, put his hand on Froiland’s arm and whispered for him to stop.
“I have no doubt that you believe you are a victim at all,” Persin said after a pause. “You’ve been through Character Restoration (an anti-domestic abuse program). You’ve been through treatment, you’re tied to the truth.
“And there’s no ownership of what happened.”
Ultimately, Froiland was sentenced to one year, with 180 days served in community corrections, with his plea deal. Persin recommended the remaining time be served as unsupervised probation. He was given credit for 12 days he had already spent in jail.
Froiland pleaded guilty because he did not want to go to trial and make his children testify, he said. Both the defense and prosecution agreed to this, despite having "night and day" recounts of what happened.
"It's like you're telling me two different stories," Persin said.
During the defense’s statement, Froiland read a letter that he wrote to Persin. In the letter, Froiland asked the judge to consider his history as an Army veteran with a previous history of "complex" post-traumatic stress disorder.
Froiland also referred to childhood experiences that caused PTSD and said he has been sober for 20 months. He also wrote that he has been "consulting with a nonprofit that helps those coming out of jail with PTSD, overcoming substance use, coaching for finding gainful employment, fitness, and housing."
“I deeply regret touching my wife in a rude and insolent manner,” Froiland read. “I ask you to be merciful to me and actualize a growth mindset.”
Froiland also listed in his letter the amount of anger management training, rehabilitation and therapy he has received voluntarily. He ended by saying he is deeply sorry to his wife and family for what occurred, which was not written in his letter.
“He's expressing from his heart, despite what his attorneys say,” Seiter said about the letter. “There is genuine remorse there.”
Both Persin and the deputy prosecutor, Elizabeth Goodrich, pointed to Froiland’s continued use of the phrase “touching in a rude and insolent manner.” Goodrich argued that Froiland was being too mechanical with his words instead of saying exactly what he allegedly did.
“He’s approaching it like an academic,” Persin agreed.
Seiter rebutted that Froiland is using the technical definition of battery because of the national media attention this case received.
“His words have to be clear and concise,” Seiter said, “because we don’t know, once they leave his mouth, how it gets spun up into articles.”
The state listed an aggravating factor as, “The harm, injury, loss or damage suffered by the victim of an offense was significant and greater than the elements necessary to prove the commission of the offense.” Goodrich said this referred to the media attention the case was getting and how it was affecting Froiland’s family and ex-wife.
Seiter said the media attention should not have been an aggravating factor against his client.
“John Froiland didn’t commit a crime thinking that it was going to end up on CNN later,” Seiter said.
The case received media attention because authorities said Froiland broke a leg off a chair to beat his wife in front of two of his children, one of whom he forced to get into a dog cage after threatening to kill him. He also wrote a book called "Inspired Childhood: Parents Raising Motivated, Happy, and Successful Students from Preschool to College."
Goodrich also said an aggravating factor was the fact that Froiland was in a position to care for the victims in this case, meaning his children.
“The crime of domestic battery was committed against (Froiland’s ex-wife),” Seiter said in response. “She’s the true victim. Having children present raises this from an A misdemeanor to a Level 6 felony. It’s baked in, these shouldn’t be aggravators.”
One of Froiland’s children who was present that night is now 18 years old and requests the no contact order put in place be lifted for her. With the order, Froiland is allowed only supervised visits with his children and is allowed to message his wife only about those visits.
“It’s time for this family to start healing,” Seiter said.
Persin said the mitigating factors he agreed with were the fact that Froiland pleaded guilty, he was a veteran, he has suffered from mental illness in the past and he has no prior criminal charges at 50 years old.
He agreed to lift the no contact order for Froiland's daughter, and he agreed to expunge the felony charge from Froiland's record after two years because he had no prior criminal record.
"My hope is that you use that time well. You've got 180 days to just think about this case. Not because anyone's telling you to and not for purposes of trial strategy," Persin said about his community corrections sentence. "You've already been sentenced. Think about the case. Get yourself involved in treatment, continue to stay in treatment and work on yourself."