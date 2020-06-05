Two men face various criminal charges Friday related to the early Monday break-in of the Best Buy store in Tippecanoe Mall.
The incident came after peaceful protests in downtown Lafayette turned rowdier, and several businesses around the city were burglarized.
Shortly before 1 a.m., three Lafayette police officers were patrolling near the mall when they saw "a large group of people" run up to the Best Buy store and begin breaking into the business, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Two men — 20-year-old Ethan Russell Hughes of the 2900 block of Yeager Road in West Lafayette and 37-year-old Quentin C. Clark of Chicago — were taken into custody after police saw them coming through the front door where glass had been broken.
One officer noted "several pieces of merchandise were scattered on the sidewalk and in the parking lot from other people fleeing the business," say court documents, which did not provide further details.
Hughes is charged with three misdemeanors, including rioting and criminal mischief. Court records say he was on probation for a diversion program he entered in August for conversion.
Clark faces felony burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary, and four misdemeanors, including attempted theft and rioting. He is also charged with being a habitual offender for several convictions in Cook County, Illinois.