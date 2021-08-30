A Lafayette man was arrested Friday on preliminary charges of child molestation, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Sherwood Garrison, 69, reportedly admitted to LPD that he had inappropriately touched a juvenile family member on multiple occasions in 2021 while babysitting her.
The victim went to her mother to disclose the sexual abuse, per the affidavit. LPD were called to a Lafayette residence on Aug. 9 for a report of sexual abuse and spoke to the victim's mother.
Garrison is also accused of molesting a separate juvenile family member in Fort Wayne, Indiana, according to the affidavit, which is currently under investigation by Allen County police.