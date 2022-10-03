Lafayette Police arrested two people after a fight ended in one of them getting shot in the leg Saturday evening.
Parish Jackson, 29, was in a physical fight with a 27-year-old woman outside an apartment building on the 1800 block of Windemere Drive about 5:45 p.m. Parish then stabbed the other participant in the face and arm, LPD Lt. Justin Hartman said.
After allegedly stabbing the victim, she took off running and was then shot in the leg. Police don’t know who shot her in the leg.
Parish was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was later arrested on a preliminary charge of battery with a deadly weapon causing injury.
While officers were still investigating the scene about 8:30 p.m., Hartman said a third woman, Attallah Hairi, was standing outside the apartment building “making comments to kill people in front of the officer.” Police arrested her on a preliminary intimidation charge.
While investigating Hairi’s apartment, Hartman said police found a loaded firearm in the reach of her four young children. Hartman said it’s being considered a neglect of a dependent case, and no arrests were made yet in that case. It is under review at the prosecutor’s office.