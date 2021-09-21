A West Lafayette woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a car crash that killed a 3-year-old boy, according to a press release from the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office.
Grace Lescalleet, 24, was flown to the Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis after going off the roadway on Jackson Highway, crashing through a fence and head-on into a tree. She was trapped inside the vehicle until authorities arrived with serious bodily injuries, the press release states.
Wyatt Mohr, 3, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is currently ongoing, according to the press release.