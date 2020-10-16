A woman was allegedly raped after spending the night at a man's West Lafayette residence earlier this year.
The man, 23-year-old William Boyle, though listed under the Purdue directory as a student in the Polytechnic Institute, is no longer a student, according to Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty.
The victim told West Lafayette police she stayed the night at Boyle's home on the 1000 block of Lindberg Road in early March, according to a probable cause affidavit. She woke up around 4 a.m. and reportedly found a foreign substance on her body, the affidavit states, and later told police she believed she'd been sexually assaulted.
Boyle later told West Lafayette police he had pulled down the woman's shorts while she was asleep, pulled her on top of him and put his penis into her vagina, according to the affidavit. He reportedly told an officer the intercourse lasted several minutes and the victim was still asleep when Boyle pushed her away.
The man also said he had fondled the woman's breasts three different times in the week before the rape, the affidavit states.
The victim was later examined at IU Methodist Hospital for forensic evidence. Boyle's DNA was collected and later compared to the swabs collected from the victim. In September a forensic scientist indicated that male DNA was found on anal and genital swabs collected from the woman, per the affidavit.
Court documents do not indicate whether the victim is a Purdue student.
Boyle is charged with a Level 3 felony rape when the victim is unaware of the defendant's actions and a Level 6 felony sexual battery. A no-contact order was issued on Wednesday, according to online court documents.