The iconic campus bar the Neon Cactus will reopen, social media posts announced Wednesday morning.
The Cactus closed in 2020 during the pandemic.
According to Indiana records, a license for the Neon Cactus to sell beer, wine and liquor was renewed on Dec. 29, 2021.
Sheila Cochran, co-owner of Cochran Builders and Apartments and Macaw Enterprises, the previous owners of the license, said the license is being transferred to a new owner.
The Neon Cactus's space has been leased according to Christie Dombkowski, the manager of Weida Apartments who owns the Levee Plaza.
In a message, a manager of the social media pages told the Exponent they could not identify new owners or reveal more details yet. A Facebook post said the Cactus will reopen "very soon" and will begin hiring.