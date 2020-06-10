Indiana will begin Stage 4 of its plan to reopen state facilities, businesses and public spaces on Friday rather than Sunday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced during Wednesday's coronavirus task force press conference.
Carrying over from previous phases are recommendations to wear face masks and for Hoosiers facing a higher risk of experiencing severe symptoms of the virus to remain especially cautious, the plan says. Remote work can continue as needed, and long-term care facilities will remain closed to visitors.
But a slew of new openings comes with the state's newest phase, and social gatherings of up to 250 people are permitted so long as participants adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Here is what's opening:
- Restrictions on access to state government buildings will be lifted.
- Professional office workers may resume work at full capacity.
- Retail stores and malls can open to full capacity.
- Dining rooms can open to 75% capacity.
- Bar seating in restaurants can resume at 50% capacity.
- Bars and nightclubs can resume at 50% capacity.
- Movie theaters and bowling alleys can resume at 50% capacity.
- Museums, zoos, aquariums and other tourism sites may open at limited capacity.
- Amusement parks and similar facilities may open at 50% capacity, with reservations required to limit the number of customers.
- Large venues can reopen, so long as social distancing is in place.
- Horse racing can begin this weekend with no audience.
- Casinos can reopen Monday.
- Playgrounds can reopen.
The reopening comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in Indiana since the onset of the pandemic approaches 40,000. Tippecanoe County reported 466 cases of the virus as of Wednesday.
A fifth person died from the coronavirus in the county, the Tippecanoe County Health Department said Tuesday. The individual was older than 65 and suffered chronic medical conditions.
The health department said in a press release Wednesday that 11 patients with the virus are currently hospitalized in the county. Of local cases diagnosed in the past four weeks, 154 have recovered, the release states.
Local emergency department visits related to respiratory illness decreased by 27 patients from the week ending May 24 to the week ending May 31.
"While much of our county's data is favorable, it is important to remember that new cases of COVID-19 are still occurring and that we could see an increase in cases as reopening expands in our community and state," the health department said.