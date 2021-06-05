A high-speed chase that began in Frankfort, Indiana, ended in the attic of a building on the corner of Sixth and Columbia streets when the suspect was arrested.
The suspect, Shawn Lowery, reached speeds higher than 100 miles per hour as he entered Lafayette about 7:15 p.m. in a green Jeep, so the Lafayette police department blocked off intersections downtown in an effort to protect people, according to Lafayette Police Sgt. Blake Switzer. Officers also used drones on the scene to search over and around buildings for him.
Online court records show that Lowery has three outstanding warrants from cases earlier this year charging him with failing to register as a sex offender, two in Montgomery County and one in Clinton County.
The vehicle chase ended when Lowery hit another vehicle on the corner of Sixth and Main streets before getting out of the car and running south down Sixth Street. He then managed to climb into the attic of a building, where police eventually apprehended him.
Lowery sustained non-life-threatening injuries when police apprehended him on the steps of 604 Columbia St., so he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. When arrested, he was covered in insulation from an attic and a foot was wrapped in a bandage. After treatment, he will then be transported back to Frankfort, Switzer said.
Lafayette police, West Lafayette police, Frankfort police and Indiana State Police troopers were at the scene as a crowd of about 50 people gathered to watch the chase and arrest. West Lafayette and Purdue fire departments were also on scene.
The passengers in the car Lowery hit, a black Dodge Journey, sustained no injuries.