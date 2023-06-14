A juvenile was reportedly stabbed in the face about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday in his his residence in the 2700 block of North 21st Street in Lafayette.
The 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, LPD Lt. Justin Hartman said.
The victim reportedly identified 36-year-old Kyle Barron as his attacker and said he and Barron would occasionally stay in the same residence, Hartman said.
An officer patrolling near the intersection of North 18th Street and Elmwood Avenue in Lafayette about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday reportedly saw a male walking who fit Barron’s description.
Barron was arrested on preliminary charges of battery with a deadly weapon, possession of methamphetamine, domestic battery and intimidation. No official charges have been filed by the prosecutor’s office as of Wednesday afternoon, according to court records.
Barron is being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon on a $500 bond.