The Lafayette Fire Department reported 10 incidents involving fireworks Monday.
Three of these incidents involved damage to buildings, displacing a total of 10 people, according to a Tuesday press release from LFD.
Eight residents were displaced from an apartment in the 2100 block of Fincastle Avenue after fireworks were placed in a trash bin and the subsequent fire damaged both units of the apartment, LFD Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention Brian Alkire said.
Two residents were displaced from a building in the 1300 block of North 14th Street after fire damaged the exterior siding and living area of the house, Alkire said.
Although residents were not displaced, another building in the 2400 block of Euclid Avenue was damaged on its exterior and attic, Alkire said.
The damages to buildings on Euclid Avenue and North 14th Street were caused by careless discharge of fireworks by neighbors, Alkire said.
The release also says additional fires in grass fields and dumpsters were reported because of discharged fireworks.
Fire officials recommend users soak discharged fireworks in a bucket of water for a minimum of 12 hours before disposing of them, so as to avoid fires.
They also ask that people take extra caution with fireworks because of recent "extremely dry conditions."