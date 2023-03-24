A Lafayette man was arrested Sunday night after shooting someone in the West Lafayette Walmart parking lot.
West Lafayette Police Department officers responded to a complaint of a shooting about 6:21 p.m., where they found the victim had been reportedly shot in the right leg, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, he reportedly had been trying to purchase a firearm when he was shot. He was in communication with an alleged vendor calling himself “Luh Nino” through a cell phone app during the month of March over the purchase of a Glock 22, the affidavit reads.
One of the passengers had the phone number for Cade Davies-Gaeta, 18, and officers reported it matched the number the victim was using to message Luh Nino.
Davies-Gaeta and the victim had reportedly arranged to meet on March 19 in the parking lot. Once he had arrived, the victim allegedly received a message from Luh Nino saying to get in the backseat of the white Yukon Luh Nino was in.
Inside the vehicle was three subjects all wearing ski masks, the affidavit reads. Later, these three subjects were named as Davies-Gaeta, Emily Ellison and Bailee Rogers.
Davies-Gaeta allegedly tried to rob the victim of his wallet and money. Rogers said the two were arguing over money, and Davies-Gaeta shot the victim in the leg when he fled the vehicle.
Ellison was the driver of the vehicle, who had borrowed the car from owner Dylan Gill. She told Gill his vehicle was stolen, the affidavit reads, and the Yukon was later found by officers abandoned in Oxford, IN.
After the shooting, Ellison said she drove and abandoned the Yukon in Oxford, IN. She, Davies-Gaeta and Rogers got a ride to Rogers’ parent’s house where officers eventually took Davies-Gaeta into custody.
As of Friday evening, Davies-Gaeta is in custody with pending charges under the name Cade Monroe Davies for Carrying a Handgun without a License on School Grounds and Possession of a Firearm on School Property.