Grammy-nominated classic rock band Kansas is coming to West Lafayette in two weeks.
The band will play the Tippecanoe County Amphitheater on Sept. 11. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the concert starting at 7 p.m., the band's Facebook announcement said.
Proceeds from the concert will benefit Lafayette Transitional Housing Center's homeless services, a local nonprofit that helps "community families, children, veterans, and those with disabilities find stable housing and self-sufficiency," according to its website.
Tickets start at $60 and can be found here.