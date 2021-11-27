A West Lafayette man was arrested after allegedly stealing a semi truck and crashing into two vehicles, according to a Saturday press release from Indiana State Police.
Jonathan Cain, 33, reportedly struck the two vehicles with a stolen 2017 Freightliner and left the scene on State Road 25 near CR 900 E. at around midnight on Saturday, according to the release. Officers started the pursuit as Cain was getting onto Interstate 65 southbound.
Tire deflation devices were set out on the road during the pursuit, which Cain avoided until the 158 mile marker. Cain exited I-65 at the 148 mile-marker into a rest park, where officers detained him. After showing signs of impairment, Cain’s blood alcohol content was tested and was revealed to be .095%, the press release states.
Cain was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on preliminary charges of two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, one count of unauthorized control of a vehicle, possession of stolen property, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, aggressive driving, leaving the scene of a crash and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment.