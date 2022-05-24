Indiana's American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday afternoon just minutes after Indiana's General Assembly overrode the governor's veto of a law that limits the ability of transgender girls to compete on boys teams.
The lawsuit is filed on behalf of a 10-year-old living in Indianapolis against Indianapolis Public Schools, where A.M. just completed the fourth grade, and the school system's superintendent.
The girl, who told her family before she was 4 years old "that she was a girl and that she was having thoughts about mutilating her penis to get rid of it," has been living as a girl, the lawsuit says. Few people outside of her immediate family know her sex assigned at birth was male.
Last year, a court changed the gender on her birth certificate to female and officially changed her legal first name to her chosen first name, the document says. She has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria, which is a recognized condition where a transgender person experiences "a constant sense of distress because of the incongruence between their experienced gender and their birth-assigned sex."
Transgender girls who take puberty blockers would not develop as males, including larger muscle mass and other characteristics associated with greater athletic prowess, the lawsuit says.
A.M. played on her school's girls softball team last year but has been told she cannot play on the team because of the newly reinstated law.
"Forcing A.M. to play on the boys' team would undermine the core part of her identity and undermine and contravene her treatment for gender dysphoria," the lawsuit says. "It would be so traumatic for her that she would not participate on the boys team. Being denied the ability to participate on the girls softball team is extremely distressing to A.M. as it is a painful and constant reminder that she is not accepted by the world as the girl that she is."
The lawsuit asks a judge to enter a preliminary injunction against the law and declare that it violates both Title IX and equal protection laws.