Purdue student Abigail Cox was killed Wednesday morning in a car crash in rural Arkansas.
The 20-year-old was a passenger in a Chevy truck traveling on U.S. 62 when an SUV crossed the center line and hit the truck head on, according to an incident report filed by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
Cox was a junior in the school of business studying general management and was from Fishers, Indiana, according to her LinkedIn. She also was the Risk and Harm Reduction Chair for Purdue's Zeta Tau Alpha fraternity.
Both the driver and passenger of the SUV were reportedly killed in the crash. They were identified as Michael Weiss, 46, and Amy Weiss, 44, of Cotter, Arkansas.
The other four passengers in the truck were injured in the accident, according to the report.