Purdue has filed its appeal to a federal jury’s decision that it violated Title IX when it expelled a former student in 2017.
Nancy Roe v. Purdue, which resulted in a five-day trial in September in Hammond, Indiana, asked whether Purdue and two administrators treated a student called Nancy Roe unfairly when she was expelled, then suspended after an appeal, following a sexual assault allegation she made that same year. Purdue officials said Roe was expelled for lying about being “incapacitated” during the sexual encounter. That expulsion was later reduced to a suspension, but Roe never returned to the university.
Roe was awarded $10,000 in damages from the university, and $0 from the individual defendants.
The jury found that Purdue “treated her differently because of her gender” when punishing her, violating Title IX. It also found that both Associate Vice Provost and Dean of Students Katie Sermersheim and Vice President for Ethics and Compliance Alysa Rollock violated Roe’s due process rights when they suspended her. It said they acted “with malicious intent or
But that same jury also found that neither Sermershiem nor Rollock suspended Roe because she’s a woman, siding with the defendants in Roe’s equal protection claim.
Because Sermersheim and Rollock acted on behalf of Purdue when they suspended Roe, Purdue attorney William Kealey wrote in an appeal filed recently, the verdict in favor of Sermersheim and Rollock directly contradicts the verdict against Purdue.
Purdue appealed to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to direct a new judgment finding in favor of Purdue on the Title IX claim and for a new trial on that claim.
Aside from the “erroneous jury instruction,” Purdue maintains there’s no basis for the original jury verdict against Purdue.
The appeal says that because Roe admitted in her deposition that she could “understand if someone didn’t feel there was sufficient evidence to support my claim,” that no reasonable jury could fault Purdue in its finding that there was insufficient evidence of the sexual assault and for disciplining her for making a false statement.
It argues that for the Title IX claim to be decided against Purdue, the university must have been “deliberately indifferent to sexual harrassment, of which Purdue had actual knowledge, that is so severe, pervasive and objectively offense” that it interferes with the plaintiff’s education.
“Sexual assault that does not recur after it is reported does not meet that standard,” the document reads.
No reasonable jury could have found that Purdue failed to investigate the sexual assault allegation, Purdue argues.
Roe didn’t present evidence that Purdue’s application of its false statement policy was motivated by gender, Purdue argues, and didn’t point to any previous cases of women or men being treated differently during Purdue’s Title IX process.
The lawsuit initially had two plaintiffs. Another anonymous former student called Mary Doe was also expelled for allegedly making a false statement in a sexual assault allegation, but she settled with the university in August.
Roe’s allegation was made against a former fraternity member who walked her home while she was extremely intoxicated then had sex with her in her dorm while recording audio on his phone.
As punishment for sexual exploitation, the fraternity member was assigned a 10-page essay on sexual exploitation and the importance of consent.
Roe also never contended the lack of sexual assault finding interfered with her educational opportunities at Purdue, the appeal reads.
The appeal contains a section arguing against the due process verdict, but Purdue isn’t challenging that verdict, presumably because no damages were awarded for that claim.
It argues that because there were no damages awarded, the due process verdict against Purdue still equates to a judgment for the individual defendants, as they are the “prevailing parties,” because they lost no money.
Petition for attorney’s fees
Roe filed a petition for her attorney’s fees, which total $201,235 in hourly attorney fees along with $13,953.46 in additional costs, on Oct. 16.
Purdue responded Friday, objecting to the petition, arguing that no attorney’s fees should be owed because, by federal law, those fees are only given to the prevailing party in a case.
Because Roe was awarded damages for only one of the five claims brought against Purdue in the lawsuit, she is only considered the “prevailing party” in that one claim.
On that one claim, the Title IX claim, she was awarded $10,000 in damages, which is only 6% of the $160,000 worth of damages she said in 2019 she would prove.
“$10,000 could have been litigated in small claims court,” Purdue’s response to the petition reads. “A plaintiff whose attorneys spend four years obtaining the equivalent of a small claims judgment should expect nothing more than a small claims attorney fee.”
Purdue offered to pay more than $10,000, and more than the $32,000 she asked for at the trial, in its 2020 settlement offer, the attorneys wrote.
“It would be contrary to the purposes of (the law) to award plaintiff Roe attorney fees that were entirely avoidable if only she had settled in July 2020,” the appeal reads.
Because of this, Purdue holds that no requested fees dated after July 17, 2020, should be considered, and only half of the fees before then should be considered, because one of the plaintiffs settled in August.
In the settlement agreement, Purdue paid $10,000 to the plaintiff’s lawyers for work they did for both Roe and Doe.
Purdue filed a redacted version of the settlement as part of the appeal. The agreement bars Doe from disclosing the amount she received.
The Exponent requested an unredacted version from Purdue in September, but hasn’t yet received it.
Roe’s lawyers didn’t provide examples of any case comparable to a request for more $200,000 to obtain only a $10,000 damage verdict, and Purdue argues there is no precedent for attorneys receiving that much in fees for such a small damage verdict.
The fees requested for clerical work in the courthouse and witness fees for the defendants were neither reasonable nor necessary, Purdue says. Because the expert witness the plaintiff called was not appointed by the court, that fee also shouldn’t be paid by the defendants.
Roe files for injunctive relief
Roe asked last week that Purdue remove the courses and withdrawals from her Fall 2017 transcript and anywhere else on her academic transcript it may appear.
She also asked that Purdue place a note on her record acknowledging that Purdue suspended her unlawfully.
Doe’s August settlement included a stipulation that Purdue remove that statement that she was suspended from her transcript.
Purdue has stated multiple times after the September trial that Roe lied about being incapacitated and sexually assaulted.
“Purdue’s repeated public statements are continuing, present, adverse effects of its unlawful conduct in this case,” the recently filed motion reads. “Roe is entitled to the requested injunctive relief so that anyone inquiring into her record at Purdue will be informed that her departure was due to Purdue’s unlawful conduct.
“Otherwise, a major harm wrought by Purdue’s suspension will forever be left unremedied.”