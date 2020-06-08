Six days after the last coronavirus-related county death was reported, the Indiana State Department of Health reported the fifth death in Tippecanoe County Saturday.
The ISDH states that the death occurred on June 5, though it was newly reported Saturday. Additionally, the health department reported that Tippecanoe also saw 12 new cases of the coronavirus, for a total of 453 cases in the county and 37,397 total cases in the state.
More than 7,600 people have been tested in Tippecanoe County, nearly 6% of which have tested positive, according to the ISDH.