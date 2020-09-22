UPDATE:
Police later on Tuesday released the identities of those involved in the accident.
The deceased has been identified as Diana L. Hanthorne, 59, of Williamsport, Indiana. She was the driver and lone occupant of the Ford Edge, which was the vehicle that caught fire after the crash.
The other drivers were each lone occupants of their vehicle, and their specific injuries remain unknown at this time: Erin Grubb, 21, Attica, Indiana, driving a Chevrolet Equinox; Douglas Hubner, 37, West Lebanon, Indiana, driving a Ford F-150; Lacie Wheeler, 36, Attica, Indiana, driving a Dodge Durango; and Avida Bruns, 60, Fort Wayne, Indiana, driving a Mazda 3.
PUBLISHED EARLIER:
A person was killed and four others hurt in a five-car crash Monday night on Indiana 28 near County Road 725E, two miles west of the Tippecanoe County line.
Indiana State Police reconstructionists are working to determine exactly what happened, police said in a news release.
An officer from the Attica Police Department was the first to arrive on scene and determined that one of the vehicles involved had caught fire, police said. Crews from three fire departments quickly extinguished the fire.
A black 2015 Dodge Durango had stopped in the westbound lane of Indiana 28, waiting for oncoming traffic to pass, to make a left turn into a driveway, according to a preliminary investigation. A 2016 silver Chevrolet Equinox was traveling westbound, and the driver could not stop in time, rear-ending the black Durango.
A black 2020 Ford Edge was also traveling westbound, and the driver swerved into the eastbound lane, colliding head-on with a white 2019 for F-150 pulling a box trailer, traveling eastbound, according to the release. A gray Mazda 3 was also traveling eastbound, and the driver was unable to come to a stop before colliding with the trailer that was in tow of the white F-150.
Indiana 28 was closed in both directions between Indiana 341 and County Road 725E for about four hours.
Once the investigation has been completed, the report will be turned over to the Fountain County prosecutor’s for determination of any criminal charges.