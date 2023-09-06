Cade Rehwinkel, a 25-year-old man from Lafayette, was arrested Tuesday morning on preliminary charges of possession of child pornography and child exploitation.
The investigation into Rehwinkel was launched by a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to a press release from the Lafayette Police Department. LPD detectives and the Tippecanoe County High Tech Crimes Unit investigated Rehwinkel for a month before his arrest.
Rehwinkel was arrested during a traffic stop in the 2300 block of Brothers Drive at approximately 8 a.m., according to the release.
A court case hasn’t been opened against Rehwinkel as of Wednesday morning and he is being held in Tippecanoe County Jail without bond as of Wednesday afternoon.
Court records indicate that Rehwinkel has been charged for driving with expired plates twice in the past two years and evicted several times.