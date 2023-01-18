Tuesday’s board of works and public safety meeting saw the approval of the Lindberg Road construction project.
Members of the board presented questions about the public’s approval of the plan.
Public Works Director Ben Anderson said he thought most of the public concern was due to confusion about property lines.
He said the public meeting in October last year addressed many questions about the construction and how it would affect homeowners’ property.
Contrary to what most people believe, the property line on the south side of the road is actually a few feet beyond the curb.
The construction will narrow the road, adding a sidewalk and parking to the south side and a trail on the north side.
Anderson finished by restating the purpose of the construction.
“This is a huge resource needed for connectivity,” he said.
Road Closures
The board then moved to approve the project. The public will have another chance to learn about the project during the Redevelopment Commission Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m.
They also approved a road closure for the intersection of Chauncey Avenue and Wood Street.
Local traffic will be maintained, but through traffic will not be allowed Monday, Jan. 23 to Friday, Jan. 27.
Street & Sanitations Driver
The board approved a hire for a new driver in the Street & Sanitations Department.
Anderson said the hire will “bring them to a full staff.”