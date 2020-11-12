After weeks of spiking cases and some Hoosiers “misinterpreting” Stage 5 as the end of the pandemic, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced additional restrictions on in-person gatherings around the state.
The new requirements come as COVID-19 cases have consistently risen across the state, and much of the nation, over the past few weeks. A vaccine may come to several frontline workers before the end of the year, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said.
New restrictions for Hoosiers
Weeks ago, Indiana began sharing a map of county metrics showing each county’s current “score,” based on calculations derived from the area’s recent positivity rate and case counts per 100,000 residents.
Now, as Indiana reports its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases with more than 5,100 attributed to Tuesday, that map will serve as a blueprint for Holcomb’s most recent restrictions.
Starting Sunday, counties categorized at “orange” risk levels must limit social gatherings to 50 people, whether they are indoors or outdoors, according to Holcomb’s announcement.
For “red” counties, that restriction is cut down to 25 people.
This state executive order will override Tippecanoe County Health Officer Dr. Jeremy Adler’s local order issued Nov. 4 that limited most social gatherings to 100.
Groups greater than 50 people are required to submit a plan to the local health department, Holcomb said.
Indiana High School Athletics Association events, like local football and basketball games, are still allowed to occur; however, event capacity is limited to 25%.
This comes after the seven-day positivity rate for Hoosiers registered higher than 10% Wednesday. The unique positivity rate, which weights individuals equally regardless of how many times they’ve been tested for the virus, stands at roughly 20%.
This means that about one in five individuals who have been tested for the coronavirus have tested positive, negating additional tests people may have opted to receive.
More than 4,500 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, according to the state’s dashboard. Tippecanoe County recorded 97 positive cases Wednesday, and Purdue’s most recent numbers reflect a Boilermaker community with 473 total active cases.
Adler and Mayors John Dennis of West Lafayette and Tony Roswarski of Lafayette, along with other community medical experts, spoke with alarm about rising hospitalization rates in Tippecanoe County.
IU Health Arnett hospital had upward of 40 patients hospitalized, according to Dr. James Bien. Between 26 to 28 patients are currently hospitalized at Franciscan Health, according to Dr. Daniel Wickert, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health.
“We’re seeing individuals who are quite ill. Our ICU beds are near capacity,” Wickert said. “We are taking additional steps to try to mitigate that.”
Adler noted that Tippecanoe County’s cumulative unique positivity rate, which negates the number of times people have been tested and considers only the fraction of positive individuals, jumped from 7.2% last week to 8.4% as of Wednesday.
“We’ve doubled our cases every week for four weeks now,” Box said during Wednesday’s weekly state press conference. She also said she was concerned about the college-aged population returning home in the coming weeks, and the “bar scene” that may result.
The mayors and health officials will hold another meeting on Thursday to discuss additional restrictions on Tippecanoe County. Adler chose not to comment on any details at the meeting.
Vaccine before year’s end
A vaccine pioneered by Pfizer could reach state hospitals as early as the end of November, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said during the conference.
She said five pilot hospitals will first receive the vaccine after its approval, and store it for a period of time. Requirements that the vaccine maintain extremely cold temperatures will make that storage procedure more difficult.
Misinterpretation, relaxed cause case spikes
“Please keep your holiday gatherings in 2020 small,” Holcomb pleaded, striking a somber tone.
When questioned, Holcomb admitted that churches are still exempted from the stricter guidelines for gatherings — “Don’t get me started,” he exhaled — but he again stressed the need for Hoosiers to keep their guard up.
Holcomb said that after-church gatherings have been the cause of some cases, as people relax and may not comply with recommended health guidelines.
“There is a spike every week on Sunday relating to church events,” Box said.
Further, when the governor moved the state to Stage 5 on Sept. 26, some Hoosiers “misinterpreted” that to mean that the virus was no more in Indiana, the governor said.
City Editor Carson Bailey contributed reporting to this story.